FMCSA considers hours-of-service exemption for truck driver
Applicant cites safety concerns, constitutional rights violations in seeking waiver
Federal regulators are considering a company truck driver’s request for a sweeping exemption from hours-of-service (HOS) and ELD rules, and the public will have a chance to comment.
In applying for the exemption, Ronnie Brown III, a driver for Waterloo, Iowa-based Gray Transportation, contends that the “one-size-fits-all” aspect of the regulations poses safety risks because the rules do not always coincide with his “natural sleep patterns,” according to his application filed with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.
In addition, HOS is a “mechanism by the government to control my movements which I view as a violation of my constitutional right to free movement and my right as a human being to make my own choices in life as to my work habits,” he states in his application, published on Friday.
In its petition notifying the public of the exemption request, FMCSA states that it must publish a notice in the Federal Register.
“The Agency must provide the public an opportunity to inspect the information relevant to the application, including any safety analyses that have been conducted,” according to FMCSA. “The agency must also provide an opportunity for public comment on the request,” with a 30-day public comment period granted to Brown’s request.
Federal regulations also state that the application must explain not only why the applicant believes the exemption is needed and how the applicant is affected by the rules in question, but “how you would ensure that you could achieve a level of safety that is equivalent to, or greater than, the level of safety that would be obtained by complying with the regulation.”
The application must also describe “the impacts … you could experience if the exemption is not granted by the FMCSA.”
Those points and other justifications were lacking in Brown’s application, according to Paul Taylor, a managing partner with Truckers Justice Center, which represents truck drivers.
“The petitioner provides no legitimate reasons for why he should have his own personal exemption,” Taylor told FreightWaves. “If the FMCSA grants such an exemption, it would be arbitrary and capricious and, upon review by a Court of Appeals, would likely be reversed or vacated.”
Specifically, Brown is seeking a five-year exemption from federal motor carrier regulations including:
- 10-consecutive-hour off-duty time requirement.
- 11-hour driving limit.
- 14-hour “driving window.”
- Limits of 60 hours in seven days and 70 hours in eight days.
- ELD regulations.
In addition to safety concerns, Brown’s application focused on the economic effects of HOS rules, asserting that they restrict his work hours and therefore how much he gets paid.
“The 60/70 rule prevents me from working as many days as I want to due to not enough hours per regulations,” Brown states. “That controls how much money I can make in a week while out on the road,” equal to 8.75 hours a day over an eight-day period. “If I work more than that in a day, I will have to sit around in truck stops for 34 hours due to not being able to pick up hours.”
Brown emphasized that he’s seeking an exemption that applies specifically to him, with no bearing on how his employer operates its fleet for other drivers.
Asked how his employee’s exemption — if granted — would affect company operations, Gray Transportation President Darrin Gray told FreightWaves, “I don’t know enough about how a federal hours-of-service exemption for a single employee would work to even comment on that.”
Summing up his exemption request, Brown told FreightWaves, “I’m responsible for everything that I do. I know when I need sleep and I know my reaction times. I don’t need [the government] to tell me those things.”
Will he succeed? “I don’t know. We’ll have to wait and see.”
8 Comments
I believe that the hos and eld’s should be excempt all together for everyone as it voliates of freedom to travel freely, voliates our freedom to work and is against our consitional rights to be forced to only drive so long,forced to take a break sometimes more then 1 break, forced to only work so many hours, only because we have a cdl, but you can work as much as you want, drive 24hrs+ not forced to take breaks if you don’t have a cdl. So how fair is it really? It’s not. Not to say the hos is only for the government to have control not about safety as when ever there is a disastrous out break, such as Is tornadoes, hurricanes, floods, shortages,perdemics,ect the hos and using the eld’s go excempt for the governments need only. So again its not about safety its about control which voliates our consitional rights. Not to say these eld’s tracks our every move like we are criminals or something, which also voliates our consitional rights to move around freely. I can remember 2 years ago when the country shutdown they excempt most that were hauling supplies, which was alot of drivers and the roads were way safer with the exception then they are with the eld’s and hos in place as I already started everyone’s body’s are different and shouldn’t be forced and we the driver’s should be able to drive as we see fit and how our body’s allow us too, we all should be back on paper or electronic logs where its like paper. The eld’s have been proven over and over again that they are dangerous to force us to drive the way the government wants us to drive and the hours they want us to drive which also effects the safe parking for all us drivers as everyone is pretty much shutting down around the same time when before when we could travel freely we all weren’t running all the same hours. So my option is the hos and the eld’s should be excempt for everyone.
Ok, then tell me why he shouldn’t be able to work “as much as he wants, whenever he wants”. Just because you’re tired after 4 hours working at your sorry-ass job doesn’t mean he is 😂
My personal feelings, regarding Mr. Brown’s application, is HOGWASH. He has not submitted any medical data to indicate the HOS rules affect him medically. He is not impacted by any FMCSA rule any more than any other driver. His application is nothing more than a ‘Hail Mary’ to get back to running two log books and to cheat the system. There is a purpose for the FMCSA and the HOS rules. If Mr. Brown feels they are too restrictive, I would bet he feels the same way about speed limits and other traffic laws.
He is totally right. The HOS are not for everyone. I often sit in the parking lot and wait to gain hours and get tired and then I have to start my day. I don’t need 10 hrs of sleep. I’m good with 5 hrs. The time at the shipper or the receiver should count as a part of the 10 hr mandatory break. And the 34 hr reset is dangerous like hell bc you sit 34 hrs in your truck and don’t know what to do except getting tired when you are done. Thanks
There’s a simple solution to this gentleman’s problem. Quit trucking and find another career field. I’ve heard this argument time and time again over the years from drivers. They want to drive as much as they want, anytime they want. They think they’re special. News flash: they’re not. So, if you don’t like the job or the rules you’re required to work under, find another job.
