FMCSA denies truck driver learner’s permits for 17-year-olds

WASHINGTON — Regulators have ruled that 17 is too young – at least as far as federal regulations go – to get a commercial learner’s permit.
The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration issued a notice on Friday blocking Connell High School (CHS), a school in eastern Washington, from allowing students participating in the school’s CDL training program to get a CLP at age 17.
“CHS believes that granting the exemption will allow students to obtain a CDL at 18 years of age and, upon graduation from CHS, immediately enter the local workforce with stable, well-paying employment,” school officials told FMCSA last year in seeking the five-year exemption from federal driver training regulations.
“CHS also believes that the exemption could have a positive impact on the local communities and alleviate the current commercial driver shortage.”
However, even though CHS provided research and data in support of its exemption, the agency “is unable to determine that the exemption would achieve a level of safety equivalent to, or greater than, the level obtained by complying with the regulation,” FMCSA stated, based on the information provided by the applicant as well as from public comments opposing the exemption.
CDL drivers hauling interstate cargo must be at least 21, but most states allow intrastate commercial truck drivers to be as young as 18. In 2016, Congress authorized states that had rules in place before 2011 that allowed those as young as 16 to drive within the state – as is the case for Maine – to continue as long as they’re hauling nonhazardous materials.
FMCSA received 32 comments, mostly from individuals, which were roughly split between those supporting and those opposing the exemption.
One supporter pointed out that students “would [still] have to pass their physical, drug testing, and written exam for their permit and only those with their permit would be allowed to drive within a restricted location and under the direct supervision of a licensed and approved trainer.”
However, another stated that FMCSA doesn’t have the personnel to oversee CDL schools – and as a result “too many CDL schools have no oversight to review their performance. Granting the waiver would open the flood gates for other high schools to apply for the same waiver.”
Commented another: “These kids have not even learned to drive a car yet. They are truly irresponsible with cell phones and self-discipline when driving.
“We true truck drivers earned what we have the old school way … paying your dues and proving yourself to honest law enforcement, and CDL school training that would actually fail you if you did not deserve it.”
Regarding Maine allowing those as young as 16 to obtain a CLP – which CHS cited as evidence that safety can be maintained – FMCSA ruled that the existence of that program “does not support granting CHS’s application.”
Related articles:
- Covenant’s CDL exemption approved over trucker objections
- OOIDA: Can under-21 truck drivers get insurance?
- Feds reject industry advice for under-21 truck driver program