FMCSA denies truck driver learner’s permits for 17-year-olds

WASHINGTON — Regulators have ruled that 17 is too young – at least as far as federal regulations go – to get a commercial learner’s permit.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration issued a notice on Friday blocking Connell High School (CHS), a school in eastern Washington, from allowing students participating in the school’s CDL training program to get a CLP at age 17.

“CHS believes that granting the exemption will allow students to obtain a CDL at 18 years of age and, upon graduation from CHS, immediately enter the local workforce with stable, well-paying employment,” school officials told FMCSA last year in seeking the five-year exemption from federal driver training regulations.

“CHS also believes that the exemption could have a positive impact on the local communities and alleviate the current commercial driver shortage.”



