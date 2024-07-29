Covenant’s CDL exemption approved over trucker objections

WASHINGTON — Regulators have approved a new-driver exemption for Chattanooga, Tennessee-based Covenant Logistics despite safety concerns voiced by owner-operators and crash victim advocates.

The exemption allows a holder of a commercial learner’s permit (CLP) who has passed the skills test but not yet received an actual CDL document to drive a Covenant truck while accompanied by a CDL holder who chooses to be off duty in the sleeper berth.

Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration regulations require that the CDL holder be on duty in the passenger seat monitoring the new driver.

The two-year exemption for Covenant (NASDAQ: CVLG) and its logistics affiliate Landair Transport Inc. will allow the company to streamline the process for employing 2,000 new drivers, the company told FMCSA when it applied for the exemption in January.



