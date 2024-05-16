High school seeks truck driver exemption for students under 18

WASHINGTON — An eastern Washington high school has petitioned federal regulators to let 17-year-olds enrolled in its CDL program obtain a commercial learner’s permit (CLP) to help students get a truck driver job immediately upon graduating.

Officials from Connell High School (CHS) in Connell, Washington, told the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration that with the exemption, students in the program would obtain a CLP and receive 180 hours of classroom, field and drive time instruction before obtaining a CDL at the age of 18, according to a notice posted by the agency on Thursday.

Current federal regulations and Washington state law requires CLP holders to be at least 18.

“CHS believes that granting the exemption will allow students to obtain a CDL at 18 years of age and, upon graduation from CHS, immediately enter the local workforce with stable, well-paying employment,” FMCSA’s notice states. “CHS also believes that the exemption could have a positive impact on the local communities and alleviate the current commercial driver shortage.”



