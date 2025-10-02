Bill fights ‘foreign’ tag for US territory truckers

WASHINGTON — Legislation introduced in the wake of the Trump administration’s crackdown on non-domiciled commercial driver’s licenses potentially could help truck drivers from U.S. territories avoid restrictions and complications now being faced by foreign truck drivers.
The bill, introduced by Rep. Stacey Plaskett, D-V.I., would amend federal law “to grant the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico eligibility to issue commercial driver’s licenses, and for other purposes,” according to the bill’s summary statement.
The full text of the legislation, cosponsored by Resident Commissioner Pablo Hernández, D-P.R., and Rep. Chuck Edwards, R-N.C., was not available.
The summary is similar to that of legislation introduced in 2023 – but died in Congress – by Puerto Rico’s previous Resident Commissioner, Jenniffer González-Colón, a bill that sought to correct the statutory exclusion of Puerto Rico from the federal definition of “state” under the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s CDL program.
The absence of that clarification has led to licenses issued by agencies within U.S. territories being treated by the federal government as if they were issued by a foreign country – even though individuals born there are U.S. citizens.
That means drivers domiciled in Puerto Rico or the U.S. Virgin Islands who want to drive a truck on the mainland typically have to obtain a non-domiciled CDL from a compliant U.S. state.
Plaskett’s legislation – if similar to the 2023 legislation – would close this administrative gap by explicitly making the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico a “state” for CDL purposes, and would provide full compliance and reciprocity under the federal Commercial Motor Vehicle Safety Act.
FMCSA’s rule clamping down on non-domiciled CDLs does provide an exemption for U.S. territories. However, some are predicting the rule could have a chilling effect on all non-domicile CDLs. If so, the legislation, if enacted, could provide relief for drivers from the U.S. Virgin Islands or Puerto Rico who are either currently working or want to seek employment on the mainland.
