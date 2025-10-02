Bill fights ‘foreign’ tag for US territory truckers

WASHINGTON — Legislation introduced in the wake of the Trump administration’s crackdown on non-domiciled commercial driver’s licenses potentially could help truck drivers from U.S. territories avoid restrictions and complications now being faced by foreign truck drivers.

The bill, introduced by Rep. Stacey Plaskett, D-V.I., would amend federal law “to grant the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico eligibility to issue commercial driver’s licenses, and for other purposes,” according to the bill’s summary statement.

The full text of the legislation, cosponsored by Resident Commissioner Pablo Hernández, D-P.R., and Rep. Chuck Edwards, R-N.C., was not available.

The summary is similar to that of legislation introduced in 2023 – but died in Congress – by Puerto Rico’s previous Resident Commissioner, Jenniffer González-Colón, a bill that sought to correct the statutory exclusion of Puerto Rico from the federal definition of “state” under the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s CDL program.