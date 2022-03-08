Blizzard conditions heading back to Rockies, Plains

Truckers will face treacherous travel the next two days from the Rockies to the Plains as potential blizzard conditions develop.

Related: Chaining up: 4 pro tips for truckers

A strong cold front from Canada will move across the Rockies and central Plains from Tuesday through Thursday, dumping 12 to 24 inches of snow in some high elevations. This front already triggered snow squalls in Montana Monday night.

Wind gusts will reach 35 to 40 mph at times, leading to whiteouts and possible road closures due to blowing and drifting snow.

9PM: Heavy snow continues to fall along the Continential Divide this evening, with gusty easterly winds and slick road conditions. Pictured here is the current conditions over #MacDonaldPass along hwy12. #MTwx pic.twitter.com/vKVxApi6J8 — NWS Missoula (@NWSMissoula) March 8, 2022

The National Weather Service has posted various winter weather alerts stretching more than 1,000 miles across several states, from northern Idaho to northern Kansas. Up to 8 inches of snow could pile up in the Denver area, western and central Nebraska and northern Kansas.

By Friday, the storm will hit the eastern third of the country, producing thunderstorms and drenching rain. As cold air rushes in behind the front, rain will change to snow Friday night and Saturday from the southern Appalachians to New England.

Major lanes of concern

• Interstate 15 from Great Falls, Montana, to the Interstate 70 junction in Utah.

• Interstate 25 from Denver to Buffalo, Wyoming.

• Interstate 70 from the Interstate 15 junction in Utah to Russell, Kansas.

• Interstate 80 from Hastings, Nebraska, to Salt Lake City.

• Interstate 90 in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, to Buffalo, Wyoming.

Click here for more FreightWaves articles by Nick Austin.

You might also like:

Keep right! Virginia bill outlines winter storm lane restriction for truckers

Canadian trucker named Highway Angel for helping spinout victims

Worst 10 states for winter fatal traffic crashes