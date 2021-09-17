Bloodlines: The business of family

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking to multigenerational families in freight on this special bloodlines edition of WHAT THE TRUCK?!?

Plus, A. Duie Pyle honors million milers for National Truck Driver Appreciation Week and a driver who just hung up his keys sings his way into retirement.

The show features Pete Dannecker, VP of risk and integrated resources for A. Duie Pyle; Jason Ickert, president of Sonwil Logistics, and Ben Ickert, a retired trucker; John D. Reiser, the VP of global supply chain for The Cannon Group, and Jim Reiser Sr., a retired purchasing manager, Jerry Dooner, a retired marine cargo insurance executive; and Nathan Lewis, a retired trucker.

