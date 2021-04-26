Dooner vs Dooner: The genesis of general average with former Roanoke Trade VP Jerry Dooner — FWI

On this episode of FreightWaves Insiders, Dooner catches up with his dad, Jerry Dooner, the former vice president and board member at Roanoke Insurance.

They’ll catch up on the mess in the Suez, general average, mistakes shippers and brokers make when it comes to mitigating risk, building an insurance business, as well as some father/son insight on the growth of Dooner’s career in podcasting.

