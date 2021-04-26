  • ITVI.USA
Dooner vs Dooner: The genesis of general average with former Roanoke Trade VP Jerry Dooner — FWI

Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Monday, April 26, 2021
On this episode of FreightWaves Insiders, Dooner catches up with his dad, Jerry Dooner, the former vice president and board member at Roanoke Insurance.

They’ll catch up on the mess in the Suez, general average, mistakes shippers and brokers make when it comes to mitigating risk, building an insurance business, as well as some father/son insight on the growth of Dooner’s career in podcasting.

Timothy Dooner

Dooner is currently creating new podcast, radio, video, and multimedia content for FreightWaves. He is also a TEDx speaker. Dooner, a 16-year supply chain industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. Having worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the field. You can watch and listen to him on WHAT THE TRUCK?!?, FreightWaves Morning Minute, FreightWaves Insiders podcasts, and FreightWaves Radio on SiriusXM's Roaddog Trucking.

