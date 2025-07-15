BNSF launches new expedited LA-Houston intermodal service

BNSF Railway has launched expedited intermodal service from Los Angeles to Houston on a schedule that shaves two days from previous transit times.

“By continuing to create more opportunities to convert over-the-road freight to rail, we provide a cost-effective, direct solution to bring freight to the dynamic and growing Houston area,” Jon Gabriel, BNSF’s group vice president, consumer products, said in a statement.

The new third-day service from the Hobart terminal in Los Angeles to the Pearland facility in the Houston area is designed to meet the needs of customers that require faster service, especially for those currently draying intermodal loads from Dallas-Fort Worth to Houston, BNSF said.

The new service, which debuted on July 10, rides Hobart-Clovis, N.M., train Z-LACCLO and Clovis-Pearland train Z-CLOPEA.

