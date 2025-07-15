CSX cuts dozens of management jobs

CSX has cut dozens of mostly management-level jobs, as the effects of an uncertain freight economy continue to be felt across the supply chain.

The job cuts announced July 10 affected 125 employees out of 23,000 across the company’s 26-state network. Seventy-seven were at the company’s Jacksonville, Fla. headquarters where 2,000 are employed.

CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) is scheduled to report second quarter earnings on July 23.

The layoffs reduced management staff by about 5%, according to filings with the Surface Transportation Board.

“We can confirm that CSX has implemented changes to its management structure as part of the company’s ongoing efforts to continually improve business performance and ensure the company’s long-term success,” a spokesman said in an email to FreightWaves. “Approximately 125 management employees were impacted by this difficult decision. These employees will be provided with robust support during this transition, including competitive severance and employment transition services.

“The decision reflects the company’s commitment to aligning resources with business needs and will help ensure that CSX continues to deliver for all of our stakeholders.”

