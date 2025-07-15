Sign In Newsletters Contact Us
NewsRailroadTop Stories

CSX cuts dozens of management jobs

Most layoffs were at the railroad’s Jacksonville headquarters

Stuart Chirls
·

Key Takeaways:

  • CSX, a freight rail company, cut 125 mostly management-level jobs, representing about 5% of its management staff.
  • The layoffs are attributed to an uncertain freight economy and are part of efforts to improve business performance.
  • The job cuts affected employees across the company's 26-state network, with a significant number based at the Jacksonville headquarters.
  • CSX will report its second-quarter earnings on July 23.
Key takeaways sponsored by SONAR

CSX has cut dozens of mostly management-level jobs, as the effects of an uncertain freight economy continue to be felt across the supply chain.

The job cuts announced July 10 affected 125 employees out of 23,000 across the company’s 26-state network. Seventy-seven were at the company’s Jacksonville, Fla. headquarters where 2,000 are employed.

CSX (NASDAQ: CSX)  is scheduled to report second quarter earnings on July 23.

The layoffs reduced management staff by about 5%, according to filings with the Surface Transportation Board.

“We can confirm that CSX has implemented changes to its management structure as part of the company’s ongoing efforts to continually improve business performance and ensure the company’s long-term success,” a spokesman said in an email to FreightWaves. “Approximately 125 management employees were impacted by this difficult decision. These employees will be provided with robust support during this transition, including competitive severance and employment transition services. 

“The decision reflects the company’s commitment to aligning resources with business needs and will help ensure that CSX continues to deliver for all of our stakeholders.”

Subscribe to FreightWaves’ Rail e-newsletter and get the latest insights on rail freight right in your inbox.

Find more articles by Stuart Chirls here.

Related coverage:

UPDATE: CPKC denies KCS wrongdoing as rail union polls members on strike

Rail freight gains in short week

Setback for rail shippers as court vacates switching rule

BNSF, UP clash over new Salt Lake City intermodal service

Stuart Chirls

Stuart Chirls is a journalist who has covered the full breadth of railroads, intermodal, container shipping, ports, supply chain and logistics for Railway Age, the Journal of Commerce and IANA. He has also staffed at S&P, McGraw-Hill, United Business Media, Advance Media, Tribune Co., The New York Times Co., and worked in supply chain with BASF, the world's largest chemical producer. Reach him at stuartchirls@firecrown.com.