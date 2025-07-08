BNSF, UP clash over new Salt Lake City intermodal service

BNSF Railway wants to launch international double-stack service this week between Southern California and Salt Lake City via trackage rights over Union Pacific’s former Western Pacific route through the Feather River Canyon.

Not so fast, UP says.

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) says that BNSF has not provided sufficient notice so that UP can hire and train crews to handle the five trains per week between Roseville, Calif., and Salt Lake City. UP also says the BNSF trains must follow its directional running pattern, with eastbounds moving over the former Southern Pacific route over Donner Pass – which would trigger a provision requiring BNSF to pay for half the cost of UP’s 2009 double-stack clearance project.

So BNSF yesterday asked federal regulators for an emergency order directing UP to permit it to begin operating the trains this week for customer CMA CGM via the former Western Pacific, which BNSF dubs the “northern route.”