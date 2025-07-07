CPKC paces all railroad freight gains in latest quarter

Canadian Pacific Kansas City was the fastest-growing railroad in the second quarter, with its overall volume up 6%.

CPKC’s (NYSE: CP) industry-leading growth was due to double-digit increases in intermodal (14%), grain (16%), and coal (10%), according to data from the Association of American Railroads.

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) ranked second for the quarter, with its volume up 4% overall, led by a 31% increase in coal traffic and a 16% bump in grain volume.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) was third, with 3% growth for the quarter. Total 4% growth in merchandise traffic and a 13% gain in coal volume propelled NS’s gains.