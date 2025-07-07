Sign In Newsletters Contact Us

CPKC paces all railroad freight gains in latest quarter

Coal helped Union Pacific to second among carriers

Trains.com Staff
Freshly painted CPKC 8101 leads a stack train across the Indiana Harbor and Ship Canal in East Chicago, Ind., on March 8, 2025. (Photo: Trains/Bruce Stahl)

Key Takeaways:

  • Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) experienced the highest growth (6%) among North American railroads in Q2, driven by double-digit increases in intermodal, grain, and coal shipments.
  • Coal volume showed significant growth across several railroads, with four out of six reporting double-digit increases.
  • Overall North American rail volume increased by 3% in Q2, with coal and grain up 6%, while intermodal saw modest growth and merchandise experienced a slight decline.
  • Intermodal growth was generally weak except for CPKC, while Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern were the only two to show merchandise traffic growth.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City was the fastest-growing railroad in the second quarter, with its overall volume up 6%.

CPKC’s (NYSE: CP) industry-leading growth was due to double-digit increases in intermodal (14%), grain (16%), and coal (10%), according to data from the Association of American Railroads.

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) ranked second for the quarter, with its volume up 4% overall, led by a 31% increase in coal traffic and a 16% bump in grain volume.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) was third, with 3% growth for the quarter. Total 4% growth in merchandise traffic and a 13% gain in coal volume propelled NS’s gains.

BNSF Railway saw a 1.6% gain for the quarter. Coal volume was up 12%, leading all major traffic groups for the quarter.

CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) eked out a 0.5% volume gain, with intermodal up 2%, coal up 3.3%, and merchandise down 2%.

Canadian National’s (CN.TO) overall volume declined 1% for the quarter despite a 26% increase in grain traffic. Merchandise traffic sagged 4%, while coal volume was flat, and intermodal was up 1%.

Union Pacific (1%) and Norfolk Southern (4%) were the only Class I railroads to show growth in merchandise traffic.

Except for CPKC, intermodal growth was anemic: CSX and UP up 2%, CN and NS up 1%, and BNSF up 0.4%.

Four of the six systems also saw their coal traffic grow by double-digits during the quarter.

Overall, North American rail volume was up 3% for the quarter, with intermodal up 2%, merchandise down 1%, and coal and grain both up 6%.

