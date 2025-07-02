Drug busts at border ports in US, Canada top $31M; rail theft surging

Border agents in the U.S. and Canada seized cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana worth more than $31.6 million over the past several weeks from commercial shipments at ports of entry in Texas and Michigan; along with Point Edward, Ontario, and Montreal, Quebec.

Supply chain risk management firm Overhaul also recently helped authorities recover stolen cargo from trains in three separate cases in California and Illinois.

Blue Water Bridge port of entry

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) seized 161 bricks of cocaine worth more than $20.15 million at the Blue Water Bridge in Point Edward, Ontario, on June 12.

The Blue Water Bridge port of entry connects Port Huron, Michigan, with Ontario.