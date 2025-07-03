U.S. intermodal rail narrowly down

Rail traffic in the United States was back below 2024 levels for the latest week ending June 28.
According to the Association of American Railroads, traffic for the week was 491,424 carloads and intermodal units, down 0.2% from the same week a year ago. That included 225,227 carloads, up 0.05%, and 266,197 containers and trailers, down 0.3%. It was the third time in four weeks this year that traffic has been below 2024 levels.
Grain led just four gainers among 10 commodities, up 15.9%. Motor vehicles and parts was 9% ahead.
Metallic ores and metals led declines, off 12.5%.
At the midway point of 2025 — 26 of 52 weeks — the cumulative rail traffic total is 12,688,896 carloads and intermodal units, up 3.9% y/y. Included in that figure are 5,705,567 carloads, up 2.4%, and 6,983,329 intermodal units, up 5.1%.
North American volume for the week, from nine reporting U.S., Canadian, and Mexican railroads, totals 685,873 carloads and intermodal units, an increase of 0.7% over the corresponding week in 2024. That includes 330,171 carloads, down 1.2%, and 355,702 intermodal units, up 2.6%.
The year-to-date total for North America is 17,454,891 carloads and intermodal units, up 2.7% compared to the first 26 weeks of 2024. That includes 4,238,619 carloads and intermodal units in Canada, up 1.2%, and 618,376 carloads and intermodal units in Mexico, down 8.6%.
