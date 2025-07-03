U.S. intermodal rail narrowly down

Rail traffic in the United States was back below 2024 levels for the latest week ending June 28.

According to the Association of American Railroads, traffic for the week was 491,424 carloads and intermodal units, down 0.2% from the same week a year ago. That included 225,227 carloads, up 0.05%, and 266,197 containers and trailers, down 0.3%. It was the third time in four weeks this year that traffic has been below 2024 levels.

Grain led just four gainers among 10 commodities, up 15.9%. Motor vehicles and parts was 9% ahead.

Metallic ores and metals led declines, off 12.5%.