Languish no more: STB clearing rail backlog

Surface Transportation Board Chairman Patrick Fuchs provided an update on efforts to clear a backlog of cases that have languished for years.

The cases include:

Colorado Landowners — Adverse Abandonment — Great Western Railway of Colorado, LLC, in Weld County, Colo.: On Oct. 5, 2022, a group of landowners filed an application asking the board to authorize the third-party, or “adverse,” abandonment of 6.2 miles of rail line owned by Great Western Railway of Colorado, LLC. The final Environmental Assessment was issued in May 2023. Earlier this month, Fuchs offered a draft action for consideration by the full board. He expects a decision in the first two weeks of July.

Union Pacific Corp. — Control — Missouri-Kansas-Texas Railroad Co., et al.: In August 2023, Kansas City Southern petitioned the board to enforce conditions imposed as part of approval of UP’s (NYSE: UNP) acquisition of the Katy. The most recent board action in this docket was in September 2023. In April, Fuchs offered a course of action for consideration by the full board, and expects the board to issue a decision in the first two weeks of July.