New partners connect rail camera network with telematics visibility

A new technology partnership is providing rail shippers with a broader look at the status of freight cars as they make their way from origin to destination.

Telegraph provides a full suite of tools that allow shippers to price, book, trace, and track the status of their cars in real time. RailState operates a trackside camera network that monitors main lines across North America and can provide high-resolution images of cars en route.

This gives shippers an independent view for spotting network anomalies such as delays, congestion, or unexpected routing behaviors, the companies said in a Tuesday announcement. When this layer of visual awareness from RailState’s network is integrated with Telegraph’s telematics and machine learning, it creates a multi-dimensional operational picture.

The result is a system that doesn’t just react to issues as they occur, but anticipates them, the companies said.