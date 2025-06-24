Indiana port taps Louis Dreyfus to restart grain terminal

Indiana’s state ports agency is looking to one of the world’s largest agri-businesses to revitalize its grain exports.

Ports of Indiana has selected Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC) to operate the grain export facility at its Lake Michigan port.

Considered one of the world’s “big four” global agri-commodities companies, privately-held LDC reported net sales of $50.6 billion in 2024. Over the years, the Burns Harbor grain terminal has enabled exports of more than 500 million bushels of corn and soybeans between opening in 1979 and closing in 2023.

“We’re very pleased to partner with LDC to revitalize one of the most important agricultural shipping facilities in the state,” said Ports of Indiana Chief Executive Jody Peacock, in the release. “Combining LDC’s extensive resources with one of the most robust grain export facilities on the Great Lakes provides critical access to global markets for regional farmers. This is one of only a few places in the Midwest where you can load 1 million bushels of corn onto an ocean vessel for export while simultaneously unloading an 85-car unit train and hundreds of semi-trucks from local farmers.”