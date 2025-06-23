CPKC says service is on the mend in former KCS territory

Canadian Pacific Kansas City expects service to return to normal by late July in former Kansas City Southern territory that has experienced congestion, delays, and missed customer switches since a May 3 computer cutover.

“CPKC’s level of service performance on the legacy-KCS network since May 3, 2025 — as reflected in part in the [first mile/last mile] and manifest [on-time performance] metrics — does not measure up to CPKC’s standards for the quality of service it provides customers or the efficient operation of its network,” the railway said in a July 20 letter that was posted to the Surface Transportation Board website Monday.

The letter was filed in response to STB Chairman Patrick Fuchs’ request for information about the service problems, including their causes and how and when CPKC (NYSE: CP) intends to fix them.

“While it is too early to offer firm predictions about the timing of a full return to the high level of service performance that CPKC strives to provide customers, CPKC anticipates that service levels for the vast majority of legacy-KCS customers will be in the normal range in the second half of July,” the Calgary-based railway said.