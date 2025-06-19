Intermodal weaker as US rail traffic declines

U.S. rail traffic for the week ending June 14 included 485,810 carloads and intermodal units, down 1.5% from the same week a year ago, according to the Association of American Railroads, including 224,851 carloads, a 1% gain over the corresponding week in 2024, and 260,959 containers and trailers, down 3.5%.

Coal led five category gainers, up 5.3% for the week.

Last week, traffic was down 1.3%, the first week below 2024 levels since February.

“The latest intermodal numbers…show things have stabilized for the moment at about 4% below prior year,” said rail consultant Lawrence Gross, in a LinkedIn post. “Not great but not a catastrophe by any means. All railroads [are] running in the red versus prior year except CPKC, which has easy prior-year [comparisons].”