Sharp slowdown in intermodal rail a warning for H2: AAR

In May, U.S. rail freight volumes offered a complex picture of both resilience and caution within the industry.

Total U.S. rail carloads increased by 5.9% compared to the previous year, according to a monthly update from the Association of American Railroads, marking a slight decline from April’s growth of 6.2%. This upward trajectory was propelled by gains across 13 out of 20 carload commodity categories, suggesting a broad-based improvement in demand within various industrial sectors. Weekly carload originations hovered around an average of 224,000, just shy of the figures recorded in March and April, reflecting a stable flow of carloads across the nation.

However, the intermodal sector, which encompasses containers and trailers, presented a more subdued picture.

With marginal growth of just 0.6% year over year, intermodal traffic marked its weakest percentage increase in the past 21 months. This sluggish performance can be attributed to declines in port activities and a cooling global trade atmosphere, resulting in noticeably lower import volumes. The closing weeks of May saw an intermodal decline of approximately 1.5% to 1.8% from the previous year, hinting at caution from shippers and retailers possibly resulting in decreased inventory and import levels as consumer goods demand wanes.



