Regional Rail expands shortline roster, acquires Minnesota Commercial

Regional Rail, an owner and operator of shortline freight railroads, has expanded its network by acquiring the Minnesota Commercial Railway (MNNR).

Based in St. Paul, Minnesota Commercial is an 86-mile railroad that serves the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, connecting directly with four Class I railroads and the Twin Cities & Western Railroad. It offers a range of services including freight-hauling, storage and transload to a diverse customer base in industries such as metals, fuel and oil, chemicals and plastics, food and agriculture, and lumber.

Additionally, MNNR operates Commercial Transload of Minnesota, which provides warehousing, transloading and trucking services to local manufacturers.

No terms were disclosed.