Cumberland & Knox runs first revenue train on Maine’s Rockland Branch

Short line Cumberland & Knox made its debut last weekend, running its first train over a 56-mile, state-owned former Maine Central branch that hadn’t seen any freight action at all in eight months.

The move saw locomotive LTEX 1555, an ex-Canadian Pacific GP9u, pick up 12 covered hoppers from the CSX interchange at Brunswick, Maine, and haul them to Rockland, Maine, on Saturday. The cars were switched to the previously shuttered Dragon Cement plant at nearby Thomaston, Maine, on Sunday.

Cumberland & Knox, a subsidiary of Maine Switching Services, finalized its operating agreement with the state’s Department of Transportation at the end of April. The previous operator, Midcoast Railservice, canceled its lease after the Dragon plant shut down; the facility provided about 90% of Midcoast’s revenue.

A casualty of the earlier factory closure and Midcoast’s exit was a plan to launch a pilot passenger service connecting Rockland with Northern New England Passenger Rail Authority-sponsored Downeaster Amtrak trains at Brunswick. The Maine State Legislature had approved a $3 million grant to help Midcoast get the project started with leased Rail Diesel Cars.



