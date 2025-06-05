Predicting the unpredictable for intermodal

Intermodal analyst Larry Gross says that normally he’d be able to draw on his 45 years of transportation experience to make predictions about freight volume in the months ahead.

“Theoretically, it would mean that I would be bringing some long-term insight to the situation that we find ourselves in today: You know, a sense that, well, the last time that this happened, here’s how it went,” Gross said Tuesday during an Intermodal Association of North America webcast.

Intermodal analyst Larry Gross

But the past does not offer a road map for how intermodal traffic might perform while a trade war is raging. “There is no ‘last time’ for some of what we’re seeing right now,” Gross said. “It’s really a unique situation.”

Shippers pulled forward their imports, particularly from China, in an attempt to beat tariff deadlines, which sent international container volume higher beginning late last year. Then when the Trump administration imposed 145% tariffs on Chinese goods in April, trade all but dried up, creating an air pocket of container volume bound for the U.S.



