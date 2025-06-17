Watco rail gets $600M in new private equity

Watco Cos., the rail and transportation logistics company that operates 45 short lines, has received a minority investment of more than $600 million from Duration Capital Partners, the companies announced Tuesday.

The investment will be used to address Watco’s long-term strategic investments, the company said, including assuming full ownership of Industrial Rail Services, rail operator at six Dow Chemical facilities in the United States and Canada.

“This investment from Duration is not just capital,” Watco Chief Executive Dan Smith said in a release. “It’s a long-term vote of confidence in our people, our strategy, and our future. We’re grateful for their trust and energized by the opportunity to continue to grow with our customers.”

The two firms have partnered on multiple transactions since 2018, with a shared commitment to investing in transportation infrastructure.