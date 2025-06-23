Feds set $10M to study health effects of East Palestine rail disaster

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) announced a five-year, $10 million research initiative aimed at understanding and addressing the long-term health effects of the 2023 railroad derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

The agency said it’s the first large-scale coordinated federal program to deliver science-backed answers to the long-standing concerns of East Palestine residents.

In February 2023, a Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) freight train carrying hazardous chemicals derailed and caught fire. The National Transportation Safety Board later criticized a decision by responders to intentionally burn off some of the chemicals.

The multi-disciplinary, community-focused series of studies that will focus on: