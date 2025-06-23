Feds set $10M to study health effects of East Palestine rail disaster

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) announced a five-year, $10 million research initiative aimed at understanding and addressing the long-term health effects of the 2023 railroad derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.
The agency said it’s the first large-scale coordinated federal program to deliver science-backed answers to the long-standing concerns of East Palestine residents.
In February 2023, a Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) freight train carrying hazardous chemicals derailed and caught fire. The National Transportation Safety Board later criticized a decision by responders to intentionally burn off some of the chemicals.
The multi-disciplinary, community-focused series of studies that will focus on:
- Longitudinal epidemiological research to understand the health impacts of exposures on short- and long-term health outcomes including relevant biological markers of risk.
- Public health tracking and surveillance of the community’s health conditions to support health care decisions and preventive measures.
- Extensive, well-coordinated communications among researchers, study participants, community stakeholders, health care providers, government officials, and others to establish a comprehensive approach to address the affected communities’ health concerns.
The program, which will focus heavily on public health tracking and surveillance, will ensure that the community receives adequate healthcare decisions and preventive measures based on empirical data. The studies will involve longitudinal epidemiological research to recognize the short- and long-term health effects of chemical exposure. There is growing concern about potential effects on maternal and child health, as well as psychological, immunological, respiratory, and cardiovascular conditions.
The research program, as announced, anticipates receiving and evaluating research proposals by July 21, with projects expected to commence in the fall. The study promises to explore a variety of research methodologies and community activities to fully understand the health impacts of the disaster.
