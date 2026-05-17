Borderlands Mexico is a weekly rundown of developments in the world of United States-Mexico cross-border trucking and trade. This week in Borderlands Mexico: Cross-border trade tops $84B in March as USMCA talks heat up; United Foods International opens facility in Phoenix; and Chinese manufacturer to open electronics factory in Torreón.

Mexico remained the largest U.S. trading partner in March, totaling more than $84 billion in two-way commerce as cross-border freight flows continued to outpace trade with Canada and China.

Bilateral trade between the U.S. and Mexico totaled about $84 billion in March, up roughly 8.6% year over year, according to U.S. Census Bureau data analyzed by WorldCity. Mexico accounted for about 16% of all U.S. global trade during the month.

Canada ranked as the No. 2 U.S. trading partner in March at $65.5 billion, followed by China at $32 billion.

Through the first three months of 2026, total U.S.-Mexico trade reached $231.3 billion, up 7.4% year over year, according to WorldCity. U.S. exports to Mexico increased 10.97% to $93.27 billion, while imports from Mexico climbed 5.13% to $138.03 billion.

Laredo remains top U.S. trade gateway

Port Laredo continued to dominate North American freight flows in March, ranking as the nation’s busiest trade gateway with $34.3 billion in total commerce.

John F. Kennedy International Airport followed closely at $34.2 billion, while Chicago O’Hare International Airport ranked third at $31.9 billion and the Port of Los Angeles placed fourth at $22.9 billion.

WorldCity data showed the top U.S.-Mexico border crossings by value in March included:

Port Laredo: $33.36 billion

Ysleta-Zaragoza International Bridge: $11 billion

Pharr International Bridge: $3.96 billion

Eagle Pass: $3.76 billion

Nogales Border Crossing: $3.22 billion

The continued strength in cross-border freight comes as manufacturers and importers increasingly rely on nearshoring and regionalized supply chains to reduce exposure to tariffs and geopolitical risks in Asia.

Technology and automotive products continued to dominate trade flows between the U.S. and Mexico in March.

Top U.S.-Mexico exports in March 2026 (from Mexico to U.S.)

Commodity Value YoY change Computer parts $2.85B +82.2% Computers $2.72B +214% Gasoline and fuels $2.38B -5.7% Motor vehicle parts $1.54B -13% Computer chips $1.19B +5.7% Digital storage devices $871M +87.7% Natural gas/LNG $668M -21.3% Civilian aircraft parts $591M -24.9% Source: WorldCity analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data.

WorldCity data also showed computers, passenger vehicles, cell phones, computer parts and motor vehicle parts remained among the largest import categories entering the U.S. globally in March.

USMCA negotiations expected to stretch beyond July

The latest trade figures arrive as the U.S., Mexico and Canada prepare for a formal review of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), with negotiators increasingly signaling the process could extend well beyond the July 1 target date.

Mexico Economy Secretary Marcelo Ebrard recently warned the review process may become a prolonged negotiation lasting years rather than months.

“I would be thinking that this review is going to last a little longer and probably lead to non-conclusive reviews over the next 10 years,” Ebrard said during an economic forum in Mexico City according to El Pais.

Ebrard said Mexico’s priority is reducing uncertainty for manufacturers while expanding the country’s role in advanced industries such as automotive production and high-value manufacturing. He also emphasized Mexico’s growing leverage as the largest buyer of U.S. goods.

White House pushing tougher enforcement

Meanwhile, U.S. lawmakers and trade officials have signaled they want a tougher, more enforcement-focused version of USMCA.

During a recent House Ways and Means Committee hearing, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said the Trump administration wants stricter rules of origin and stronger enforcement mechanisms to encourage more manufacturing investment in the U.S.

“We need to adjust the rules of origin,” Greer said during the hearing according to a news release. “We need to take that same model and we need to take it to other goods as well … to make sure that our manufacturers have an incentive and a comparative advantage.”

Greer also praised Mexico for raising tariffs on some imports from China and Vietnam, saying the move showed greater alignment with U.S. trade policy goals.

U.S. lawmakers are also seeking faster dispute resolution procedures and stricter compliance measures tied to labor, manufacturing and market-access commitments under the trade pact.

Japanese-based food ingredients producer United Foods International has opened a 126,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Phoenix, expanding the company’s production and distribution footprint in Arizona.

The facility, located at the Envision Dobbins 202 West Industrial Park, is UFI’s second operation in Phoenix and is expected to employ up to 100 workers once fully operational.

Company officials said the plant will double UFI’s liquid production capacity in Arizona and allow the company to process up to 8 million gallons annually, increasing its statewide production capability to more than 13 million gallons per year.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, the company operates under the UFI Group to provide contract manufacturing (OEM) services for sauces, dressings, broths, and seasonings. UFI operates factories in Japan, the U.S., China, and Indonesia.

Chinese manufacturer to open electronics factory in Torreón, create 480 jobs

Chinese electronics maker Shenzhen Click Technology is opening a new factory in Torreón, Mexico, backed by an investment of about $17 million as the company expands its North American market footprint.

The project is expected to create 480 jobs and strengthen the electronics supply chain in the La Laguna region of Coahuila, according to state officials.

Shenzhen Click Technology specializes in magnetic components and power supply solutions for the electronics industry and operates six manufacturing bases globally, including facilities in Vietnam.

The plant will be located in Torreón’s Golden Industrial Park and marks the company’s latest expansion tied to growing nearshoring demand in northern Mexico, according to Mexico Industry.

State officials said the project reinforces Coahuila’s position as a manufacturing and technology hub as companies continue shifting electronics and industrial supply chains closer to the U.S. market.