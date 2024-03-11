Borderlands Mexico: US-Mexico trade in January totaled $64.5B

Mexico cross-border trade is off to a good start in 2024. The country was the United States’ top trading partner in January, with two-way commerce totaling $64.5 billion, according to the most recent data from the Census Bureau.

Mexico’s trade with the U.S. rose 1.1% year over year (y/y) compared to January 2023. Canada ranked No. 2 with $59.7 billion in trade with the U.S. in January, a 3% y/y decrease. China was the third-ranked U.S. trading partner in the month with $47.9 billion in trade, a 6.6% y/y decrease.

Port Laredo, Texas, was the No. 2-ranked U.S. trade gateway during January. Trade at the Laredo port of entry totaled $25.1 billion in January.

The Port of Los Angeles was the No. 1 international U.S. trade gateway last month, totaling $26.5 billion. Chicago O’Hare International Airport was the third-ranked U.S. gateway for international trade at $22.3 billion.



