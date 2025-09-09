BREAKING: Motive Defeats Samsara in ITC Ruling, Marking Latest Win in Multi-Year Legal Onslaught from Competitors

For much of the last decade, Motive Technologies (formerly KeepTruckin) was the scrappy disruptor in a telematics landscape dominated by legacy vendors and deep-pocketed giants. After years of legal ambushes, from patent lawsuits to trade secret allegations, Motive has not only survived but also thrived.

Motive won.

Today, the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) issued a long-anticipated ruling in favor of Motive in a high-profile patent infringement complaint brought by competitor Samsara, dealing a major blow to Samsara’s attempt to block Motive’s AI dashcams and gateways from the U.S. market.

The ITC judge found no infringement and cast doubt on the validity of Samsara’s patents, echoing a scathing staff attorney report earlier this year that called one claim “absurd” and labeled the patents “likely invalid” under Section 101.

With the decision, Motive emerges, thus far, victorious from one of the most aggressive litigation campaigns the fleet technology sector has seen and not for the first time.

A Pattern of Legal Ambush and Consistent Wins

The Samsara complaint is only the latest chapter in a long-running pattern. As Motive’s market share has grown, so too have the legal attacks aimed at derailing its momentum.

April 2025 – Omnitracs v. Motive:

In one of the most closely watched patent trials in the fleet space, Omnitracs accused Motive of infringing on four patents related to telematics. A federal jury in the Northern District of California issued a unanimous verdict in favor of Motive in just days, finding no infringement and delivering a clean sweep. The defense team, led by King & Spalding and Arnold & Porter, called it a “validation of legitimate innovation.”



2024–2025 – Samsara’s Multi-Front Attack:

Samsara’s strategy went beyond the ITC. The company also filed lawsuits in California state court and Delaware federal court, and California federal court, accusing Motive of trade secret theft, false advertising, and deceptive business practices. Among the most explosive claims: that Motive’s executives, including co-founder Shoaib Makani, orchestrated a “years-long” plan to poach Samsara employees and extract proprietary data through fake customer accounts and impersonations.



Motive has denied the allegations, counter-suing and presenting evidence that suggests Samsara, not Motive, engaged in aggressive “benchmarking” against competitors, including Motive itself.



More Than Just a Courtroom Drama

Legal observers say these cases represent more than patent disputes and instead signal a broader shift in the industry from legacy vendors relying on courtroom headlocks to suppress innovation.

What you’re seeing is a story as old as tech itself. Disruption triggers litigation. When a company beats back giants like Omnitracs and Samsara in federal court and at the ITC? That’s a tech validation event.

Motive’s position is that it never started these fights, but it’s finishing them.

Defending Innovation and Fair Competition

While Samsara’s ITC case sought to ban imports of Motive’s AI dashcams and gateway devices, Motive didn’t just defend it went on the offensive.

In March 2024, Motive filed a countersuit in federal court, alleging that Samsara engaged in unfair competition, false advertising, deceptive trade practices, and abuse of the legal system. The company’s central argument was that Samsara’s strategy was about suppressing a competitor that was outpacing them on product and performance.

Among the claims in Motive’s filing:

False claims about feature superiority, including inaccurate marketing statements about AI capabilities, storage capacity, and safety outcomes.

Misleading benchmarks, where Samsara allegedly created internal comparisons against “manipulated” versions of Motive products.

Use of the courts for anti-competitive purposes, alleging Samsara’s ITC case was filed not to protect patents, but to tie up Motive in costly, distracting litigation during major sales cycles.



Motive positioned the lawsuit not just as a defensive move, but as a stand for transparency, innovation, and fair play in the fleet tech sector.

Legal experts noted that the timing of Samsara’s legal actions coincided with major bid cycles in enterprise accounts, suggesting a strategic intent to undermine Motive’s momentum by raising reputational doubts. Motive’s countersuit alleges this was no coincidence and served as part of a broader pattern of market interference.

From Underdog to Industry Leader

Founded in 2013 and originally focused on electronic logging devices (ELDs), Motive has since evolved into a full-suite AI-powered fleet management platform, incorporating smart dashcams, driver coaching, maintenance visibility, fuel tracking, and more.

Its products are now used by nearly 100,000 businesses, including some of the largest carriers and shippers in North America, such as FedEx and Western Express, among others. According to its filings and published materials, Motive’s Safety Score and AI Dashcam platform have directly contributed to 40% reductions in claims and improved insurance risk profiles for major fleets.

As the company expanded, it ran directly into the turf of legacy players like Omnitracs, Verizon Connect, and Samsara, all of whom have, in one form or another, attempted to slow Motive’s growth through litigation or procurement interference.

With today’s ITC decision, the company can finally claim a clean legal slate and vindication of its path, provided its “winning” continues across the board.

What’s Next

Final ITC Review, the full commission is expected to review and ratify the judge’s ruling. If upheld, Samsara’s attempt to block Motive products from U.S. markets will be formally dismissed.

the full commission is expected to review and ratify the judge’s ruling. If upheld, Samsara’s attempt to block Motive products from U.S. markets will be formally dismissed. State Court Trade Secret Case: The California trade secret lawsuit remains active, but its credibility may be compromised in light of the ITC findings.

The California trade secret lawsuit remains active, but its credibility may be compromised in light of the ITC findings. Industry Shake-Up: Customers, partners, and insurers will be watching closely. For many, the result may tilt procurement and confidence toward Motive, and away from vendors that resorted to legal warfare instead of technical evolution.



This isn’t just a win for Motive. It’s a win for builders, engineers, but even more so for fleets trying to avoid the noise while just looking to make an objective decision on the best fleet tech on the market. Which is always best done in side-by-side trials, not the courtroom.