Brittain Ladd brings bare-knuckle comments to The Stockout

Brittain Ladd explains why he thinks Starbucks is in a ‘world of hurt’

On Monday’s The Stockout show, Grace Sharkey and I interviewed Brittain Ladd, an outspoken strategic consultant with a specialty in the retail sector, among others. The discussion touched on geopolitics and how companies can diversify their supply chains to have less reliance on China. That’s not easy, according to Ladd, and often, moving physical production away from China results in production in Mexico or elsewhere by a company that is still owned by a Chinese entity. India is the only country that could possibly displace China as the manufacturer for the world, but India is lacking transportation infrastructure and it would take at least a decade to close the gap on its current disadvantages relative to China.

Ladd also explained why he thinks the Federal Trade Commission is taking the wrong approach in its antitrust complaint against Amazon and outlined why “Starbucks is in a world of hurt.” He considers that customer experience at Starbucks to be generally very poor. That may be true, but he hasn’t been to the Panera across the street from FreightWaves in Chattanooga, which has the worst customer service of any coffee shop I’ve ever been to.

Monday’s show can be seen here, and the full The Stockout playlist is available here.



