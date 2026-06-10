But…but…shipbuilding! Democrats want China port tax reinstated

Leading Democrats in Congress are calling for a reinstatement of a port tax on Chinese ships after the U.S. and China agreed to a mutual postponement in May.

The suspension through November 9 was agreed to by President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at meetings in Beijing, and was a key concession in Trump’s interim trade pact with Xi.

The charges would total approximately $3.2 billion annually for large Chinese-built container and bulk vessels calling U.S. ports.

In a statement, Democrats Mark Kelly of Arizona and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts urged United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer to reinstate the fees, to protect domestic shipbuilding interests.