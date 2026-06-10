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But…but…shipbuilding! Democrats want China port tax reinstated

Trump, Xi agreed to suspend port fees as part of trade deal

Stuart Chirls
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(Photo: Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co., China)

Leading Democrats in Congress are calling for a reinstatement of a port tax on Chinese ships after the U.S. and China agreed to a mutual postponement in May.

The suspension through November 9 was agreed to by President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at meetings in Beijing, and was a key concession in Trump’s interim trade pact with Xi.

The charges would total approximately $3.2 billion annually for large Chinese-built container and bulk vessels calling U.S. ports.

In a statement, Democrats Mark Kelly of Arizona and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts urged United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer to reinstate the fees, to protect domestic shipbuilding interests.

The port charges were implemented in 2025 after an investigation found that China leveraged unfair advantages to build a dominant position in global shipping and shipbuilding.

Kelly has authored legislation aimed at reviving the U.S. maritime industry; the Trump administration later released shipbuilding plans of its own.

The strategy to resurrect the business would require tens of billions of dollars in subsidies over several decades, observers say, and that U.S.-built ships would struggle to compete on a cost basis with shipyards in Asia.

Read more articles by Stuart Chirls here.

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Stuart Chirls

Stuart Chirls is a journalist who has covered the full breadth of railroads, intermodal, container shipping, ports, supply chain and logistics for Railway Age, the Journal of Commerce and IANA. He has also staffed at S&P, McGraw-Hill, United Business Media, Advance Media, Tribune Co., The New York Times Co., and worked in supply chain with BASF, the world's largest chemical producer. Reach him at stuartchirls@firecrown.com.