California drayage carrier enters bankruptcy amid mounting debts

A Southern California-based trucking company focused on port and intermodal freight has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, citing mounting debts tied to leases, vendor obligations and contract disputes.

National Road Logistics LLC filed for bankruptcy on Monday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Central District of California, according to court documents.

The Signal Hill, California-based carrier reported estimated assets between $1 million and $10 million, with liabilities also falling within the same range.

The company indicated it expects funds to be available for unsecured creditors as part of the restructuring process.

Creditor claims top $9M The filing shows significant exposure to large unsecured claims, including: Nordstrom : $9.5 million tied to a lease deficiency

: $9.5 million tied to a lease deficiency Prologis Management : $8.3 million in vendor-related claims

: $8.3 million in vendor-related claims Sunshine Distribution: up to $7.5 million in breach-of-contract claims Additional obligations include equipment leases, chassis rentals and vendor payables across logistics and transportation partners. The company also disclosed secured claims totaling roughly $7.5 million, including liens tied to financing arrangements and ongoing legal disputes. Asset base relatively limited Court filings show National Road Logistics held approximately $1.6 million in total assets at the time of filing, including: $411,000 in cash

$655,790 in accounts receivable

~$354,000 in retirement-related accounts

Limited rolling stock, including two Freightliner Cascadia tractors valued at about $31,000 Small fleet, port-focused operations According to Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration data, National Road Logistics operates a relatively small fleet of 27 power units and employs about 35 drivers. The carrier primarily hauls general freight and intermodal containers in interstate operations, indicating a business model closely tied to Southern California port activity, including the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. National Road Logistics officials declined to comment at this time.