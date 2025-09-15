 Why California’s biopharma boom is critical for logistics

Building Resilience and Innovation: California’s Pharmaceutical Renaissance

California is quietly staging a pharmaceutical renaissance, not of arts or culture this time, but of science, supply chains, and life-changing therapies. As the backbone of biopharma innovation in the U.S., the Golden State is becoming a place of industry transformation, embodied most recently by investments from Amgen and Gilead.

A hub for pioneer science

Amgen’s recent investment of $600 million to build a cutting-edge science and innovation center at its global headquarters in Thousand Oaks, CA. More than a building, this is designed to bring together scientists, engineers, and researchers in one digitally enabled, automated hub.

The goal? To turbocharge discovery pipelines and reinforce the U.S. as the leading stage for next-generation therapeutics.

This investment aligns closely with Amgen’s broader strategy. Since the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and its reinforcement through the 2025 One Big Beautiful Bill, the company has funneled over $40 billion into domestic manufacturing and R&D, with more than $5 billion in direct capital expenditures.