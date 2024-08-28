Canada follows US, imposes 100% tariff on Chinese-made electric vehicles

Canada is launching a 100% tariff on imports of Chinese-made electric vehicles effective Oct. 1, citing unfair trade practices that it says threaten the global EV market.

The country will also put a 25% tariff on imports of steel and aluminum made in China, effective Oct. 15.

“The measures are an important step towards ensuring Canadian workers and businesses can compete fairly. Global trade rules are not always adequate to protect against the type of non-market behavior we have witnessed from China in this sector,” Mary Ng, Canada’s trade minister, said in a news release.

The tariffs include hybrid vehicles, as well as trucks and buses produced in China.



