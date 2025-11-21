Canada Post reports record loss of $385M as parcel revenues plunge

Canada Post on Friday blamed ongoing strike activity by mail carriers for driving parcel shippers to competitors and sharply reducing revenue intake, resulting in the largest quarterly loss in the company’s history, and said it will need another government bailout to fund operations through next year.

The cash-strapped postal operator reported a pre-tax loss of US$384.5 million during the third quarter, which was exacerbated by a 40% drop in parcel revenue as e-commerce retailers switched to alternative providers because of uncertainty over service interruptions. The third-quarter loss increased 72% from $225 million last year.

Parcel volumes declined by 27 million pieces, or 42.5%, during the quarter and by 35%, or 70 million pieces, from January through September.

Canada Post has been in the red for seven consecutive years and is on track for a record loss in 2025. Through the first nine months of the year it has lost $703 million, more than double last year’s loss.