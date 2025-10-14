Canada Post restarts operations, manages delays from rolling strikes

(UPDATED: 5:55 p.m. ET)

Canada Post has resumed operations across the country following a national strike by mail carriers, but cautioned customers on Tuesday to expect delays with mail and parcel delivery as unionized workers continue localized labor actions.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers late last week said it would shift to rotating strikes in its continuing campaign to get a new contract for delivery personnel.

CUPW workers have walked off the job in Dawson Creek and Fort St. John, British Columbia, and in St. Anthony, Newfoundland and Labrador, according to Canada Post. Rotating strike activity has ended in Timmins, Ontario. Mail and parcels will not be delivered or picked up in areas where strikes are occurring.