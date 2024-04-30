Watch Now


Air CargoAmerican ShipperCompany EarningsNews

Cargo IT meltdown hits Air France-KLM earnings

European airline unable to fully benefit from rising airfreight market

Eric Kulisch
·
A KLM 747-400 freighter arrives at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport on Aug. 20, 2016. KLM operates three of the Boeing jets. (Photo: Shutterstock/Andrew Balcombe)

Air France-KLM Group said Tuesday that the bungled rollout of a new cargo IT system in March contributed to lower revenues during the first quarter, which in turn acted as a drag on earnings for the corporation.

The joint venture reported cargo revenues fell 16.5% year over year to 562 million euros ($602.3 million) even as traffic in revenue ton kilometers — a measure of revenue generation based on how much cargo is carried times distance — increased 4%. More broadly, the company’s operating loss widened to $524 million compared to $333 million a year ago, partly due to operational disruptions and slower cargo business.

The Air France-KLM Group operates six cargo jets: KLM’s three Boeing 747-400 production freighters, Martinair’s one 747-400 converted freighter and Air France’s two 777-200s. The Air France and KLM cargo divisions also manage shipments carried by their large passenger fleets.

Lower cargo revenues were attributed to a 26% decrease in yield and problems implementing new software at Air France’s main warehouse at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport.


Air France began migrating customers to a new cargo management system in early March but quickly experienced problems, according to a notice on the Air France-KLM-Martinair Cargo website last month. The airline was forced to stop accepting new bookings to, from and via the Paris hub for nearly two weeks. Dangerous goods and transshipments moving on passenger aircraft were embargoed from Paris for several more days because their specialized characteristics required extra programming.

Customer shipments were stranded at the cargo terminal because Air France couldn’t identify many of them while the system wasn’t working smoothly.

The situation resembled one faced by Qantas Freight in Australia last year after problems switching over to a new cargo platform caused shipment backlogs for several weeks at airport terminals.

Global air cargo demand increased 11% during the first quarter, exceeding capacity growth, behind strong e-commerce activity out of Asia and a mode shift related to Red Sea shipping disruptions. Air France-KLM said it wasn’t able to take full advantage of the positive market conditions because of low capacity in China and payload restrictions on Asian flights due to the Russian airspace closure, which forces aircraft to carry more fuel.


The cargo division’s first-quarter revenue still represents an improvement from last year, when sales fell 29%. During the fourth quarter, cargo revenue fell 23% from the same period in 2022. And it’s on par, on a percentage basis, with American Airlines and Delta Air Lines, which saw revenues decline 15% and 16% year over year, respectively. The U.S. airlines, however, don’t operate cargo jets.

Air France-KLM said load factors were essentially flat at 47%.

In January, Air France-KLM and CMA CGM Air Cargo, based in Paris, pulled the plug on their one-year alliance to share cargo capacity. They said the tight regulatory environment in the U.S. and other markets prevented the cooperation from working optimally.

Click here for more FreightWaves stories by Eric Kulisch.

Sign up for the weekly American Shipper Air newsletter here

CMA CGM, Air France-KLM scap cargo alliance over US access

United Airlines sets bar for Q1 cargo performance

Qantas Freight fumbles IT rollout, stranding cargo shipments


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Eric Kulisch

Eric is the Supply Chain and Air Cargo Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals and a Silver Medal from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government and trade coverage, and news analysis. He was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. He won Environmental Journalist of the Year from the Seahorse Freight Association in 2014 and was the group's 2013 Supply Chain Journalist of the Year. In December 2022, Eric was voted runner up for Air Cargo Journalist by the Seahorse Freight Association. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. He has appeared on Marketplace, ABC News and National Public Radio to talk about logistics issues in the news. Eric is based in Vancouver, Washington. He can be reached for comments and tips at [email protected]