United Airlines sets bar for Q1 cargo performance

United Airlines, buoyed by a significant recovery in market conditions, delivered surprisingly strong cargo results in the first quarter that likely will be the benchmark for comparing the performance of other airlines.

United (NASDAQ: UAL) reported after Tuesday’s market close that sales for freight and mail were $391 million, a notably small dip of 1.8% from the same three-month period in 2020 considering the air logistics sector’s 16-month slump that lasted into the second half of 2023 and the revenue hit taken by airlines. CEO Scott Kelly said on a conference call he anticipates it will be the last year-over-year decline in cargo during the near term.

Last week, Delta Air Lines reported cargo revenue declined 15% during the first quarter to $178 million.

Last year, United Airlines’ cargo revenue slid 31% to $1.5 billion as supply and demand in the airfreight sector normalized from the go-go days of the pandemic. Cargo’s relative strength during the quarter is underscored by the fact that revenues were only slightly below $402 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, which is generally the strongest freight season of the year. United’s revenues were down 14.8% year over year in the fourth quarter.



