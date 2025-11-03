Cargojet, Latam add new freighter routes, capacity to Europe

Canada-based Cargojet and the cargo arm of Latam Airlines Group, headquartered in Colombia, have added scheduled freighter routes to and from Europe, giving businesses more shipping options.

Cargojet (TSX: CJT) said it will launch weekly direct air cargo service on Saturday between its main Canadian hubs and Liege Airport in Belgium. Cargojet, which also operates an overnight domestic express network and dedicated flights for customers like DHL Express, has previously operated flights to Europe on a charter basis. The new flight will allow shipments to connect to Europe through the domestic network. Cargojet said it could increase frequency if demand grows.

Meanwhile, Latam Cargo said it expanded service last month between Europe and South America to 15 weekly frequencies, representing a 25% increase in total capacity on its fleet of Boeing 767-300 freighters.

Cargojet and Latam exclusively use 767 cargo jets for long-haul flights.