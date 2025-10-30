Air China Cargo to order six A350 freighters from Airbus

Air China Cargo, the 12th largest cargo airline in the world by scheduled traffic, announced its intent to sign a purchase agreement with Airbus for six A350 freighter aircraft, which would make it the first mainland Chinese carrier to buy the all-new aircraft.

The freight subsidiary of flag carrier Air China also plans to accept options for an additional four aircraft, according to a securities filing on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange this week. Deliveries of the firm orders are scheduled between 2029 and 2031

At a list price of $465 million per unit, the total value of the deal would be $4.65 billion for 10 aircraft. Air China Cargo said it had negotiated a significant discount.

”This transaction aligns with the company’s development plan and market demand, and will help optimize the company’s fleet structure and long-term capacity replenishment,” the company said in the stock exchange announcement. “It will create a large and medium-sized freighter capacity structure that meets market and customer needs, contributing to long-term stable operation.”