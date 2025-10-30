Air China Cargo to order six A350 freighters from Airbus

Air China Cargo, the 12th largest cargo airline in the world by scheduled traffic, announced its intent to sign a purchase agreement with Airbus for six A350 freighter aircraft, which would make it the first mainland Chinese carrier to buy the all-new aircraft.
The freight subsidiary of flag carrier Air China also plans to accept options for an additional four aircraft, according to a securities filing on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange this week. Deliveries of the firm orders are scheduled between 2029 and 2031
At a list price of $465 million per unit, the total value of the deal would be $4.65 billion for 10 aircraft. Air China Cargo said it had negotiated a significant discount.
”This transaction aligns with the company’s development plan and market demand, and will help optimize the company’s fleet structure and long-term capacity replenishment,” the company said in the stock exchange announcement. “It will create a large and medium-sized freighter capacity structure that meets market and customer needs, contributing to long-term stable operation.”
Air China Cargo currently has a fleet of 24 freighters consisting of eight A330-200Fs, three Boeing 747-400Fs and 13 Boeing 777Fs, according to aircraft database Planespotters.
Airbus has secured 72 orders for the A350F, which is scheduled for first delivery in late 2027. The manufacturer has pushed back the start date several times, including in February because of production delays at a major component supplier. Cathay Cargo, the cargo division of Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific Airways, previously ordered six A350 freighters from Airbus.
The A350F, powered by Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-97 engines and with 70% of the airframe made of advanced composite materials, is expected to be 20% more fuel efficient than the Boeing 777 and older Boeing 747-400 freighters, according to Airbus. The manufacturer said the lightweight materials will make the plane 50 tons lighter than the Boeing 777X freighter, which is also in late development.
The aircraft is designed to carry up to 120 tons with a maximum range of 4,700 nautical miles. It will feature the industry’s largest main deck cargo door to ease loading of shipping containers and out-of-gauge cargo.
