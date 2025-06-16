Saudi Arabia-based leasing company to buy 10 Airbus A350 freighters

AviLease, a startup aircraft lessor in Saudi Arabia, is entering the air cargo market with an order for 10 large Airbus A350 cargo jets. Airbus announced the deal at the Paris Air Show on Monday.

The deal brings total Airbus orders for the next-generation A350 freighter to 73.

AviLease has an option to purchase 11 additional widebody freighters at a later date.

“The addition of these latest generation aircraft enhances our ability to offer modern, fuel-efficient fleet solutions to our airline partners in Saudi Arabia and around the world,” AviLease CEO Edward O’Byrne said in a joint news release.



