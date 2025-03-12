Air France-KLM trims Airbus order for A350 freighter

Air France-KLM has downsized its order with Airbus for the all-new A350 freighter in favor of more passenger aircraft following another delay for the freighter program.

Air France-KLM Group reduced its order from eight to six A350 freighters and converted the reservation for production slots to two A350-900 passenger jets following last month’s announcement that Airbus has postponed the A350 freighter’s entry into service until the second half of 2027, AFKLM spokesman Gerard Roelfzema said in an emailed statement.

Air France-KLM (EUR: AF) operates six cargo jets: three Boeing 747-400 at KLM, one 747-400 at Martinair Cargo and two Boeing 777-200s at Air France.

“Air France-KLM constantly assesses its fleet portfolio to best balance future capital expenditures with commercial and operational efficiency. With this in mind, and in the context of Airbus’s announcement that the Airbus A350F full freighter’s entry-into-service would be delayed, the Group has decided to adjust its order,” the company said.



