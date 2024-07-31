Air France-KLM shifts cargo jets from Latin America to Hong Kong

The Air France- KLM Group will redeploy Boeing 747-400 freighter aircraft from Latin America to support the September launch of service between Amsterdam and Hong Kong in response to high shipping demand from e-commerce retailers.

The new service is scheduled to begin on Sept. 19 and be operated by subsidiary Martinair Cargo with a stopover in Dubai, a major crossroad for international trade. It will mark the first time in nine years KLM/Martinair all-cargo aircraft have operated to Hong Kong on a regular basis, the group announced Monday.

Martinair will initially operate flights three times per week, increasing to four times per week with the start of the winter schedule on Oct. 27. The Boeing 747-400 freighters have a maximum payload of 120 tons.

Netherlands-based Martinair operates four Boeing 747-400s, three of them on behalf of KLM.



