Boeing bullish on freighter demand as National Airlines orders 777s

Charter operator National Airlines on Monday signed a letter of intent to purchase its first 777 freighter aircraft from Boeing days after the aerospace manufacturer slightly upped its 20-year forecast for cargo jets amid strong recovery in shipping demand.

Orlando, Florida-based National Airlines is expected to soon finalize a contract for four 777 freighters, which will join an expanding fleet of nine Boeing 747-400 freighters, the companies announced on the opening day of the Farnborough International Airshow in England.

National Airlines operates charter flights and scheduled service under long-term contracts with airlines and other customers for dedicated carriage. One of its largest sources of revenue is the U.S. Department of Defense. National has been busy ferrying munitions to Poland for Ukraine since Russia’s invasion of the country in early 2022.

The preliminary order comes on the heels of Emirates SkyCargo and Turkish Airlines placing combined orders this month for nine 777 freighters.



