Emirates’ 777 order underscores Airbus’ outlook for large freighters

The cargo branch of Dubai-based Emirates, the world’s fourth-largest airline by freight traffic, committed Tuesday to purchase an additional five 777 freighters from Boeing for $1 billion, adding needed supply of widebody freighters as demand for air shipping grows.

The announcement comes a day after Airbus upgraded by 3.3% its demand forecast for widebody freighters through 2043 but trimmed its overall outlook for freighter aircraft.

The Emirates order builds on one in 2022 for five 777 cargo jets, deliveries of which are expected to begin in the second half of the year.. The new tranche of planes will be delivered in 2025 and 2026.

Emirates SkyCargo said it will return some older leased freighters as new freighters arrive but that the overall capacity of the freighter fleet will increase by 30% once all the aircraft enter service.



