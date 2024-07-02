Turkish Airlines orders four 777 cargo jets from Boeing

Turkish Airlines has ordered four 777 freighter aircraft to help meet growth expectations for the world’s seventh-largest cargo airline by traffic carried, Boeing (NYSE: BA) announced on Tuesday.

When the deliveries are completed, Turkish Cargo will operate 12 777 cargo jets. The announcement did not provide a delivery schedule.

Turkish Airlines said it is responding to rising demand for shipping e-commerce and other goods, as well as increased customer interest in utilizing freighters because of the greater schedule reliability and capacity over passenger aircraft. Although there is a glut of narrowbody freighters in the market, widebody freighter capacity is tight in key markets, especially out of Asia.

In December, Turkish Airlines committed to buying five large A350 freighters from Airbus. The A350 freighter is a new aircraft type that Airbus plans to start delivering in 2026.



