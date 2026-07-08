CBP officers seize over $3.7 million in suspected cocaine at Hidalgo Port of Entry

PHARR, Texas. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized suspected cocaine valued at $3,723,654 during a single enforcement action at the Pharr International Bridge. CBP announced the seizure Thursday.

The seizure occurred June 24 at the Pharr International Bridge. CBP officers referred a commercial tractor-trailer hauling a shipment manifested as cucumbers for a secondary inspection. A CBP canine alerted during the inspection. A nonintrusive imaging system scan then revealed anomalies inside the trailer.

Inspection uncovers concealed cocaine

CBP officers conducted a physical inspection of the trailer. Officers found 112 packages containing 126.5 kilograms, or 278.88 pounds, of suspected cocaine. The suspected cocaine was concealed inside the trailer. CBP estimated the narcotics have a street value of $3,723,654.

CBP officers seized the narcotics, the tractor, and the trailer. Homeland Security Investigations special agents initiated a criminal investigation. CBP did not release additional investigative details.