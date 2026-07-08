CBP officers seize over $3.7 million in suspected cocaine at Hidalgo Port of Entry

PHARR, Texas. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized suspected cocaine valued at $3,723,654 during a single enforcement action at the Pharr International Bridge. CBP announced the seizure Thursday.
The seizure occurred June 24 at the Pharr International Bridge. CBP officers referred a commercial tractor-trailer hauling a shipment manifested as cucumbers for a secondary inspection. A CBP canine alerted during the inspection. A nonintrusive imaging system scan then revealed anomalies inside the trailer.
Inspection uncovers concealed cocaine
CBP officers conducted a physical inspection of the trailer. Officers found 112 packages containing 126.5 kilograms, or 278.88 pounds, of suspected cocaine. The suspected cocaine was concealed inside the trailer. CBP estimated the narcotics have a street value of $3,723,654.
CBP officers seized the narcotics, the tractor, and the trailer. Homeland Security Investigations special agents initiated a criminal investigation. CBP did not release additional investigative details.
Port director highlights enforcement efforts
“The threat of illicit narcotics is constant, but so is our vigilance,” Hidalgo Port Director Carlos Rodriguez said. “This interception is a powerful reminder that our CBP officers are on duty 24/7, employing every resource to detect and deter those who attempt to exploit our borders.”
CBP said its officers along the southwest border stop illegal activity while facilitating lawful entry for millions of legitimate travelers into the United States. FreightWaves contacted CBP seeking additional information, including whether any arrests have been made, whether charges have been filed and whether the agency could identify the motor carrier involved. CBP did not respond before publication.
Click here for more articles on cargo theft and freight fraud by Phil Brink.
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