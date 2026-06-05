Newsletters Contact Us

CDL IssuesNewsTruck Driver IssuesTrucking

CDL fight reignites as DACA recipient petitions FMCSA

Request by California-based driver could affect thousands of work-authorized transporters nationwide

Noi Mahoney
·
An exemption request filed with the FMCSA by Jenifer Sanchez Vilchis seeks to allow states to issue Class B CDLs to DACA recipients, a move that could affect thousands of work-authorized drivers nationwide. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

A California woman is asking federal regulators to temporarily restore commercial driver’s license eligibility for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients, setting up a new chapter in the ongoing debate over immigration status and access to trucking and transportation jobs.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration announced Tuesday that it has received an exemption request from Jenifer Sanchez Vilchis seeking permission for states to issue Class B passenger-vehicle commercial driver’s licenses to DACA recipients who hold valid Employment Authorization Documents. 

The agency is accepting public comments through July 2 before deciding whether to grant or deny the request.

According to the Federal Register notice, Sanchez Vilchis is seeking an immediate temporary exemption that would allow state driver licensing agencies to issue Class B CDLs to DACA holders under the same conditions as other individuals authorized to work in the U.S.

FMCSA said it will review Sanchez Vilchis’ application, safety analyses and public comments before determining whether granting the exemption would provide a level of safety equivalent to or greater than existing regulations. The agency has authority under federal law to grant exemptions from motor carrier safety regulations on a case-by-case basis.

If approved, the exemption could provide a temporary pathway for DACA recipients seeking Class B commercial driving jobs while federal regulators continue implementing the broader overhaul of non-domiciled CDL requirements.

The petition arrives just months after FMCSA implemented stricter eligibility standards for non-domiciled commercial driver’s licenses.

In February, FMCSA finalized regulations requiring states to limit non-domiciled CDL issuance to foreign nationals who can provide specific forms of lawful immigration documentation, including certain H-2A agricultural worker visas, H-2B temporary worker visas and E-2 treaty investor visas. The rule took effect March 16 and excluded most DACA recipients from obtaining or renewing non-domiciled commercial driving credentials.

Under the current rules, DACA recipients generally do not meet FMCSA’s definition of lawful immigration status for purposes of obtaining a non-domiciled CDL, despite possessing federal employment authorization documents that allow them to legally work in the U.S.

The issue has become increasingly significant as states across the country reevaluate their non-domiciled CDL programs.

Ohio officials recently announced they are reviewing approximately 5,000 commercial driver’s licenses held by non-permanent U.S. residents as part of a broader effort to verify compliance with revised federal standards. California, Washington, Colorado and Pennsylvania have also paused or reassessed portions of their non-domiciled CDL programs amid heightened federal scrutiny.

Texas recently resumed issuing non-domiciled CDLs to temporary agricultural workers holding H-2A visas after receiving federal approval, but state officials said eligibility remains limited under FMCSA’s revised rules. 

Federal regulators estimate roughly 200,000 non-domiciled CDL holders currently exist nationwide, with approximately 194,000 expected to become ineligible to renew as licenses expire under the new requirements.

The broader crackdown on commercial driving credentials and immigration-related compliance has coincided with intensified enforcement actions involving foreign commercial drivers. More than 3,000 Mexican truck drivers have reportedly lost authorization to enter the U.S in recent months as federal agencies increased enforcement of cabotage and visa regulations, according to industry officials in Mexico.

The debate surrounding DACA recipients and commercial driving jobs has drawn growing attention within the trucking industry.

DACA, created in 2012, provides temporary protection from deportation and work authorization to certain individuals brought to the U.S. as children. 

According to recent industry analysis, more than 500,000 people currently hold active DACA status nationwide, many of whom have spent most of their lives in the U.S. and possess valid federal employment authorization documents.

Upcoming FreightWaves Events
AI

Supply Chain AI Symposium

Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.

July 15, 2026
The Old Post • Chicago, IL
Register Now
FreightTech

F3: Future of Freight Festival

Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.

October 27, 2026 – October 28, 2026
The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN
Register Now
AI Supply Chain AI Symposium Jul 15 • The Old Post • Chicago, IL

Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.

The Old Post • Chicago, IL Register Now
FreightTech F3: Future of Freight Festival Oct 27 – Oct 28 • The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN

Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.

The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now

Noi Mahoney

Noi Mahoney is a Texas-based journalist who covers cross-border trade, logistics and supply chains for FreightWaves. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in English in 1998. Mahoney has more than 20 years experience as a journalist, working for newspapers in Maryland and Texas. Contact nmahoney@freightwaves.com