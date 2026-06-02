Ohio reviews 5,000 nonresident CDLs amid federal compliance crackdown 

Ohio officials are reviewing approximately 5,000 commercial driver’s licenses held by non-permanent U.S. residents following updated federal guidance that has triggered a nationwide reassessment of non-domiciled CDL programs.

The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles announced Wednesday that it will contact roughly 5,000 holders of non-domiciled commercial driver’s licenses to determine whether their credentials comply with revised eligibility standards issued by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA).

A non-domiciled CDL is a federally authorized commercial driver’s license issued to individuals who are legally authorized to work in the U.S. but are not permanent residents.

According to Ohio BMV Registrar Charlie Norman, the review stems from FMCSA guidance issued in September 2025 that narrowed the types of immigration documents eligible for obtaining or maintaining a non-domiciled CDL. Ohio immediately halted the issuance of new non-domiciled CDLs after the federal guidance was released and has not renewed any such credentials since then.

“Ohio has approximately 406,000 CDL holders,” the agency said in a news release. “The reverification process does not apply to full CDL holders or CDL holders with legally established permanent residence.” Drivers could lose commercial driving privileges Ohio officials said affected drivers will receive one of two notices. Drivers whose documentation no longer meets FMCSA standards will receive a notice of CDL downgrade, informing them that their commercial licenses will be downgraded to a standard Class D driver’s license 30 days after receiving the notice. The downgrade would prohibit them from operating commercial vehicles in the U.S. using their Ohio-issued credential. Drivers who believe they remain eligible may request a hearing or submit additional documentation. Under current federal guidance, acceptable documents include an unexpired Employment Authorization Document (EAD) issued by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services or an unexpired foreign passport accompanied by a valid I-94 arrival/departure record. Ohio officials said drivers who previously submitted documentation meeting FMCSA requirements will receive notices confirming that their credentials remain valid until expiration. The state has also indicated it does not intend to resume issuing new non-domiciled CDLs and will not renew existing non-domiciled credentials after they expire. Related: Texas probes CDL schools, warns CVS over supply chain practices Other states pause non-domiciled CDL processing Ohio’s actions come as several states reevaluate their non-domiciled CDL programs under increased federal scrutiny. California, Washington, Colorado and Pennsylvania have paused processing of non-domiciled commercial driver’s licenses and learner permits while federal officials review whether the states have complied with federal requirements tied to continued highway funding. California and New York are also challenging federal efforts to withhold transportation funding over alleged noncompliance. The issue gained urgency after the U.S. Department of Transportation published a final rule in February that revised standards states must follow when issuing or renewing non-domiciled CDLs and commercial learner permits. The rule took effect March 16 and remains the subject of ongoing legal challenges. Related: Thousands of Mexican truckers lose US visas over cabotage violations Cross-border enforcement pressure intensifies Ohio’s review also arrives amid broader federal enforcement efforts targeting foreign commercial drivers. More than 3,000 Mexican truck drivers have lost authorization to enter the U.S. in recent months as federal authorities intensify enforcement of cabotage and visa regulations, according to industry officials. Cabotage occurs when a foreign carrier transports freight between two domestic points inside theU.S. without authorization. Pedro Lozano Martínez, president of the Nuevo Laredo Freight Carriers Association and a delegate of Mexico’s National Chamber of Freight Transportation, recently said about 3,200 drivers across the U.S.-Mexico border region have had their visas revoked. According to Lozano, increased coordination between the U.S. Department of Transportation and U.S. Customs and Border Protection has enabled authorities to identify drivers previously flagged for potential cabotage violations, resulting in visa revocations and the loss of cross-border operating privileges.