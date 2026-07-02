Ceva Logistics poised to acquire European final-mile courier Paack

Ceva Logistics has agreed to acquire parcel delivery service Paack’s operating units in France, Spain and Portugal and fold them into Colis Privé, its European last-mile delivery business.

The announcement this week was blurred by news that parent company CMA CGM plans to acquire FedEx Supply Chain and has appointed a new CEO for Ceva Logistics.

The transaction would enable Colis Privé to strengthen its domestic network in France, quickly expand into the Iberian Peninsula and enhance its technology capabilities at a time when e-commerce continues to gain share in the retail market. Colis Privé also operates in Belgium and Luxembourg.

Terms of the tentative transaction were not disclosed.

Paack has a well-developed delivery network, with 82 sites across the Iberian peninsula, including 21 hubs and cross-dock facilities, 61 partner distribution centers and more than 5,000 active pickup and drop-off locations. In France, Paack’s six urban delivery stations would easily integrate with Colis Privé’s existing domestic distribution footprint, Ceva said in a news release. It is the latest example of consolidation in the European e-commerce logistics sector as companies look to quickly expand their geographical reach to meet retail demand. Last year, Poland-based InPost acquired Spanish courier and fulfillment provider Sending and Yodel, a delivery company in the United Kingdom. Before that it took over Mondial Relay in France. In February, FedEx agreed to take a one-third stake in InPost. Meanwhile, DHL eCommerce in 2025 bought out APM Solutions, its parcel locker provider in Poland, and acquired Saudi Arabian courier Apex Logistics. And Colis Privé in 2025 acquired MIPI, strengthening its coverage of major metropolitan areas in France and bringing onboard more than 300 delivery drivers. Complementary networks Paack Iberia and Paack France operate independently, but share a business model built on proprietary technology and an integrated logistics infrastructure. Founded in Barcelona in 2015, Paack’s technology platform helps it manage the end-to-end delivery journey. Paack customers include German pet supply company Zooplus, Nesspresso and Spanish online flower marketplace Colvin. Ceva said Paack will complement Colis Privé’s network through diversified fulfillment solutions across partner warehouses, retail locations and an expanded out-of-home network of lockers and pickup/drop-off points. Paack’s technology will immediately enhance Colis Privé’s capabilities in end-to-end parcel planning, real-time tracking, precise time-slot management, advanced reporting, integrated returns management and route optimization that minimizes delays. Colis Privé has about 5,000 delivery drivers that provide home and local pickup and drop-off delivery services for retailers. The integration of Paack would add nearly 490 employees. Paack also offers cold chain parcel service for fresh, frozen, and perishable food, or any goods requiring temperature-controlled environments. It uses refrigerated vehicles and warehouses, and continuously monitors shipment temperatures during transit. Paack Iberia generated revenue of 125 million euros (equivalent to $142.4 million) last year, while Paack France had $55.8 million in revenue. Paack also has a unit in Italy. Colis Privé’s revenue would exceed $626.5 million with the addition of Paack, according to the news release. “With the acquisition of Paack, Colis Privé would take a decisive step forward in its European development. By strengthening our presence in key markets and integrating a leading technology platform, we would be giving ourselves the means to accelerate our growth and enhance our last-mile delivery offering,” said CEO Yasmine Iamarene. “This transaction would enable us to provide our customers with solutions that are more flexible, more efficient and better suited to the new standards of e-commerce and growing consumer expectations.” A takeover of Paack would require regulatory approval in France and consultation with relevant unions before it can be completed. It has been a busy week of business developments at France-based CMA CGM Group, which owns one of the largest container shipping lines in the world, an all-cargo airline and Ceva Logistics. On Wednesday, CMA CGM announced it would buy the contract logistics unit of FedEx, giving Ceva an expanded warehouse footprint and customer base in North America. Later that day, it named Patrick Moebel, the president of FedEx Logistics as Ceva’s new CEO and moved Matthieu Friedberg to lead Group digital transformation. Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch. Write to Eric Kulisch at ekulisch@freightwaves.com. RELATED STORIES: CMA CGM hires FedEx executive Moebel to lead Ceva Logistics FedEx sells supply chain unit to CMA CGM for $1.4B