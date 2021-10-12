Check Call: From Mexico to New York

Image: Jim Allen/FreightWaves

Got a BOL? Good. You’re gonna need that to be shined up and ready to go come the end of the year if you’re shipping intra-Mexico or from Mexico into the U.S. The new waybill regulations add more requirements and paperwork for anything shipping across the country. The trial enforcement period is expected to begin Dec. 1.

In an effort to reduce cargo theft and the movement of smuggled goods through Mexico, the Mexican Tax Authority (SAT) wants to bring a bit more transparency to the process. It is requiring modifications to electronic invoices and BOLs for supplementary documentation.

Type of transportation (national/international).

Detailed locations pertaining to origin and destination.

Travel distance.

Quantity and description of the goods.

Vehicle identification number.

Operator’s name and domicile.

Vehicle owner’s name.

Commodity and hazmat codes.

Packing type.

Custom tariff code.

These new regulations are applied to any commodity being shipped through Mexico. Some of these additional requests can have 160 questions per shipment, making the task extremely difficult and time consuming.

Nuvocargo seems to be the only product making this easier for the shipper and carrier alike. It is specializing in making this process more efficient and hopefully match quality shippers to carriers.

Regardless, if you have shipments going to or coming from Mexico, make sure your BOL has the correct information so that there are no issues.

Quick Hits

Image: FreightWaves

Make it blue – FreightWavesTV hosts Kaylee Nix and Michael Vincent threw down the gauntlet this week to raise $5,000 for the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund. If they reach their goal, Nix will get a fresh fall blue hair color.

The St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund supports drivers and their families through tragic events that take drivers off the roads, ranging from accidents to illnesses. The fund helps pay drivers’ truck payments, mortgages and other household expenses. You can donate to the fund here to get Kaylee some bright blue hair.

Image: Jim Allen/FreightWaves

Everything’s bigger in Texas – Warehouse space is at a premium all over the country. The increase in traffic at the U.S.-Mexico border makes space in Texas even more of a hot-ticket item.

Averitt Express expanded operations recently in Texas. This year it has added a 25,000-square-foot distribution and fulfillment center in Amarillo and a 400,000-square-foot distribution and fulfillment center near Dallas. The goal for the Amarillo location will be to help streamline delivery and distribution throughout the Panhandle.

Also keeping with the bigger and better theme in Texas, Sunset Transportation upgraded its Laredo office to include a 120,000-square-foot C-TPAT and food grade-certified warehouse. The new space provides an advantage for drivers and customers, easy access to major trucking routes, and in-house U.S.-Mexico customs clearance.

Both Averitt and Sunset are capitalizing on what they’re good at to better serve shippers and provide the space that shippers are desperately seeking. Texas is positioning itself to be the place to be.

Market Check

SONAR Ticker: OTMS

The outbound tender market share map (OTMS) shown above measures the number of outbound tendered loads in an individual market in relation to total tendered load volume for the day in the U.S. Each market value represents the percentage of total U.S. load volume that originates in the market.

Currently, Indianapolis holds the second-highest outbound market share after Dallas, with 0.357%. Carriers in this market know the outbound volume is growing. They will be looking to make sales in Indianapolis and move some extra equipment there.

On the flip side, brokers can use the high outbound volume to target the largest shippers as they will likely be utilizing the spot market.

Who’s with Whom

Image: MemeGenerator.net

Mario Harik, the chief information officer at XPO Logistics, will serve as president of the LTL business after Tony Brooks announced his retirement. Harik will serve as the “acting” LTL president and the CIO for the foreseeable future. While it is quite unusual for an IT executive to step into this type of role, his key part in integrating Con-way and XPO in 2015 makes him more than your average IT executive. Read more here

Boyle Transportation was acquired for $80 million by Andlauer Healthcare (AGH) — $60 million in cash and $20 million in new stock. AGH provides 3PL and specialized transportation services to health care manufacturers. Boyle Transportation specializes in temperature-sensitive life sciences and defense sector transportation. Read more here

The More you Know

